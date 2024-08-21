Soldiers assigned to the 76th Operational Response Command posed for a group photo to capture the camaraderie and unity developed through shared experiences during annual training in Camp Williams, Utah, on May 9, 2024. The photo serves as a memento of their time together, commemorating their teamwork, achievements, and the bonds formed during the intense training period, fostering a sense of pride and belonging.



During annual training, Army Reserve soldiers engage in intensive military exercises to enhance their skills and readiness. The annual training included activities such as weapons training, tactical exercises, and simulated combat scenarios. Annual training often takes place at military bases or field environments, allowing soldiers to apply their skills in realistic settings. The primary goal for the annual training is to maintain and improve their proficiency, ensuring Soldiers are prepared for deployment or other military missions when needed.



The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) is the Army Reserve's Center for Defense Support of Civilian Authorities, providing support to state and local officials, first responders, and other federal agencies during emergencies or natural disasters. The 76th ORC is home to two Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) brigades, a space brigade, A Regional Support Group, The Army Reserve's Consequence Management Unit, 11 Army Reserve Elements, 10 Regional Emergency Preparedness Liaison Office (EPLO) Teams, and 53 State EPLO Teams.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

