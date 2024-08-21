Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Test Samples [Image 2 of 4]

    Test Samples

    BLUFFDALE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 76th Operational Response Command conducted a three-mile ruck march during annual training in Camp Williams, Utah, on May 8, 2024. The three-mile ruck march included one stop to test samples for any chemical agents in the environment.

    The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) is the Army Reserve's Center for Defense Support of Civilian Authorities, providing support to state and local officials, first responders, and other federal agencies during emergencies or natural disasters. The 76th ORC is home to two Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) brigades, a space brigade, A Regional Support Group, The Army Reserve's Consequence Management Unit, 11 Army Reserve Elements, 10 Regional Emergency Preparedness Liaison Office (EPLO) Teams, and 53 State EPLO Teams.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 19:38
    Photo ID: 8608681
    VIRIN: 240508-A-BL167-5545
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Test Samples [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Essential Navigation
    Test Samples
    Weapons Training
    Group Photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF) Training

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download