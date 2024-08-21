Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Essential Navigation [Image 1 of 4]

    Essential Navigation

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 76th Operational Response Command Soldiers used essential navigation skills using maps, compasses, and other tools to identify terrain features, understand map symbols and legends, determine their location, plan routes, and navigate effectively in various terrain environments during annual training in Camp Williams, Utah, on May 6, 2024.

    During annual training, Army Reserve soldiers engage in intensive military exercises to enhance their skills and readiness. The annual training included activities such as weapons training, tactical exercises, and simulated combat scenarios. Annual training often takes place at military bases or field environments, allowing soldiers to apply their skills in realistic settings. The primary goal for the annual training is to maintain and improve their proficiency, ensuring Soldiers are prepared for deployment or other military missions when needed.

    The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) is the Army Reserve's Center for Defense Support of Civilian Authorities, providing support to state and local officials, first responders, and other federal agencies during emergencies or natural disasters. The 76th ORC is home to two Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) brigades, a space brigade, A Regional Support Group, The Army Reserve's Consequence Management Unit, 11 Army Reserve Elements, 10 Regional Emergency Preparedness Liaison Office (EPLO) Teams, and 53 State EPLO Teams.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 19:38
    Photo ID: 8608677
    VIRIN: 240506-A-BL167-8750
    Resolution: 4395x6302
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Essential Navigation [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Essential Navigation
    Test Samples
    Weapons Training
    Group Photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navigation
    CBRN
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download