    2 Mile Run [Image 1 of 4]

    2 Mile Run

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 76th Operational Response Command took their Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) during their battle training assembly on August 19, 2024, on Fort Douglas. The ACFT replaced the Army Physical Fitness Test (APFT) and includes various exercises such as deadlifts, standing power throws, hand-release push-ups, sprint-drag-carry, plank, and a two-mile run. The ACFT assesses Soldiers overall physical strength, endurance, and fitness.

    The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) is the Army Reserve's Center for Defense Support of Civilian Authorities, providing support to state and local officials, first responders, and other federal agencies during emergencies or natural disasters. The 76th ORC is home to two Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) brigades, a space brigade, A Regional Support Group, The Army Reserve's Consequence Management Unit, 11 Army Reserve Elements, 10 Regional Emergency Preparedness Liaison Office (EPLO) Teams, and 53 State EPLO Teams.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2 Mile Run [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

