USS Kingsville Commissions in Corpus Christi

20240824-N-IW125-1196 Corpus Christi, Texas (August 24, 2024) The crew of the Navy’s newest littoral combat ship USS Kingsville (LCS 36) brings the ship to life during its commissioning ceremony in Corpus Christi, Texas. LCS 36 is the first U.S. Navy warship to honor the city of Kingsville, Texas (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/released)

