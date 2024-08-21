Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kingsville Commissions in Corpus Christi [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Kingsville Commissions in Corpus Christi

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Huynh  

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    20240824-N-IW125-1114 Corpus Christi, Texas (August 24, 2024) The crew of the Navy’s newest littoral combat ship USS Kingsville (LCS 36) brings the ship to life during its commissioning ceremony in Corpus Christi, Texas. LCS 36 is the first U.S. Navy warship to honor the city of Kingsville, Texas (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/released)

