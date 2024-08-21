20240824-N-IW125-1114 Corpus Christi, Texas (August 24, 2024) USS Kingsville (LCS 36) sponsor Katherine L. Kline, sixth generation descendant of the King Ranch family, gives remarks during the commissioning ceremony of the Navy’s newest littoral combat ship in Corpus Christi, Texas. LCS 36 is the first U.S. Navy warship to honor the city of Kingsville, Texas (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2024 Date Posted: 08.24.2024 15:17 Photo ID: 8608471 VIRIN: 240824-N-IW125-8184 Resolution: 5590x3719 Size: 3.23 MB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Kingsville Commissions in Corpus Christi [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.