    On the range again [Image 2 of 2]

    On the range again

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of Detachment 5 Maintenance Co., Combat Logistics Battalion 451, Marine Force Reserves, zero their M16 rifles at the G1 Range at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug. 24.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 14:40
    Photo ID: 8608466
    VIRIN: 240824-O-HX738-4730
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 10.54 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    On the range again

