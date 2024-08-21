Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of Detachment 5 Maintenance Co., Combat Logistics Battalion 451, Marine Force Reserves, wait to zero their M16 rifles at the G1 Range at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug. 24.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 14:40
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, Standing by to stand by [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Standing by to stand by
    On the range again

    Massachusetts
    Marine Force Reserves
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Det. 5 Maintenance Co.

