Standing by to stand by

Members of Detachment 5 Maintenance Co., Combat Logistics Battalion 451, Marine Force Reserves, wait to zero their M16 rifles at the G1 Range at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Aug. 24.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2024 14:40
|Photo ID:
|8608464
|VIRIN:
|240824-O-HX738-4101
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.3 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
