NMRLC Colorguard support change of command ceremony onboard NWS Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (August 23, 2024) A color guard comprised of Sailors assigned to the Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC) are pictured supporting a change of command ceremony for the Naval Submarine Torpedo Facility-Yorktown (NAVSUBTORPAC). The ceremony occurred at Kirkpatrick Field onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. During the ceremony, Commander Mark Gordon relieved Commander Joseph McGraw, II. NAVSUBTORPAC builds the most sophisticated undersea weapons in the world, the MK 48 heavyweight torpedo. The facility has expert engine-builders, electronic technicians, ordnance handlers, facility maintenance personnel and test equipment technicians. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

