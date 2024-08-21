Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRLC Colorguard support change of command ceremony onboard NWS Yorktown [Image 4 of 6]

    NMRLC Colorguard support change of command ceremony onboard NWS Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (August 23, 2024) A color guard comprised of Sailors assigned to the Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC) are pictured supporting a change of command ceremony for the Naval Submarine Torpedo Facility-Yorktown (NAVSUBTORPAC). The ceremony occurred at Kirkpatrick Field onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. During the ceremony, Commander Mark Gordon relieved Commander Joseph McGraw, II. NAVSUBTORPAC builds the most sophisticated undersea weapons in the world, the MK 48 heavyweight torpedo. The facility has expert engine-builders, electronic technicians, ordnance handlers, facility maintenance personnel and test equipment technicians. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Colorguard
    Change of Command
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command

