The Future USS Kingsville (LCS 26) is Pier Side at the Port of Corpus Christi

20240822-N-IW125-1005 Corpus Christi, Texas (August 24, 2024) The Navy’s newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Kingsville (LCS 36), is pier side at the Port of Corpus Christi ahead of its commissioning ceremony on August 24, 2024. LCS 36 is the first U.S. Navy warship to honor the city of Kingsville, Texas (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/released)

