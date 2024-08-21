Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Huynh  

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    20240822-N-IW125-1005 Corpus Christi, Texas (August 24, 2024) The Navy’s newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Kingsville (LCS 36), is pier side at the Port of Corpus Christi ahead of its commissioning ceremony on August 24, 2024. LCS 36 is the first U.S. Navy warship to honor the city of Kingsville, Texas (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/released)

    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
    This work, The Future USS Kingsville (LCS 26) is Pier Side at the Port of Corpus Christi [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Corpus Christi
    US Navy
    LCS 36
    Kingsville Commissioning
    USS Kingsville

