    US, Botswana conduct culminating exercise at Southern Accord 2024 [Image 5 of 6]

    US, Botswana conduct culminating exercise at Southern Accord 2024

    SHOSHONG, BOTSWANA

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Maj. Joe Legros 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Members of the Botswana Defence force band welcome participants during the closing ceremony demonstration at exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 15, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by SETAF-AF. Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 03:16
    Photo ID: 8608275
    VIRIN: 240815-A-SD031-9795
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: SHOSHONG, BW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Botswana conduct culminating exercise at Southern Accord 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    Botswana Defence Force
    StrongerTogether
    SouthernAccord
    SETAF-AF
    US Embassy Gaborone

