Members of the North Carolina National Guard join their Botswana Defence Force counterparts during the closing ceremony demonstration at exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 15, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.24.2024 03:16 Photo ID: 8608273 VIRIN: 240815-A-SD031-7812 Resolution: 4133x2325 Size: 2.68 MB Location: SHOSHONG, BW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, Botswana conduct culminating exercise at Southern Accord 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.