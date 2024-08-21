Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations. [Image 2 of 7]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240823-N-TW227-1131 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 23, 2024) Marines assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 cross the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 23. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

