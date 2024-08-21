US, Botswana share military best practices during air exchange at Southern Accord 2024

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samantha Houston, North Carolina Air National Guard, poses for a photo with her Botswana Defence Force counterpart, Capt. M.G. Masole, at a military air exchange during exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Thebephatshwa Air Base, Botswana, Aug. 9, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Houston)

