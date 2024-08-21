Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Botswana share military best practices during air exchange at Southern Accord 2024 [Image 8 of 9]

    US, Botswana share military best practices during air exchange at Southern Accord 2024

    THEBEPHATSHWA, BOTSWANA

    08.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Members of the North Carolina Air National Guard share best practices with Botswana Defence Force counterparts at a military air exchange during exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Thebephatshwa Air Base, Botswana, Aug. 8, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Houston)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Location: THEBEPHATSHWA, BW
    North Carolina National Guard
    Botswana Defence Force
    StrongerTogether
    SouthernAccord
    SETAF-AF
    US Embassy Gaborone

