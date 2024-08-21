U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard are greeted by Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General - Army; Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, Command Senior Enlisted Leader; and other officials as they prepare to deploy at Harrisburg International Airport, Aug. 23, 2024. The Soldiers are deploying to Grafenwoehr, Germany to resume the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine (JMTG-U) mission under 7th Army Training Command (7ATC). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 23:17
|Photo ID:
|8608185
|VIRIN:
|240823-Z-BK944-9316
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment [Image 20 of 20], by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.