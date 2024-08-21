56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard are greeted by Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General - Army; Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, Command Senior Enlisted Leader; and other officials as they prepare to deploy at Harrisburg International Airport, Aug. 23, 2024. The Soldiers are deploying to Grafenwoehr, Germany to resume the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine (JMTG-U) mission under 7th Army Training Command (7ATC). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

Date Taken: 08.23.2024
Location: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US