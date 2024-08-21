Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment [Image 8 of 20]

    56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment

    HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard are greeted by Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General - Army; Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, Command Senior Enlisted Leader; and other officials as they prepare to deploy at Harrisburg International Airport, Aug. 23, 2024. The Soldiers are deploying to Grafenwoehr, Germany to resume the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine (JMTG-U) mission under 7th Army Training Command (7ATC). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 23:17
    Photo ID: 8608174
    VIRIN: 240823-Z-BK944-5277
    Resolution: 1949x1920
    Size: 756.66 KB
    Location: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment [Image 20 of 20], by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment
    56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment
    56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment
    56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment
    56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment
    56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment
    56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment
    56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment
    56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment
    56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment
    56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment
    56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment
    56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment
    56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment
    56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment
    56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment
    56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment
    56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment
    56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment
    56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    service
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    readiness
    deployment
    7ATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download