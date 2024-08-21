56th SBCT departs for yearlong deployment

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Ocheskey, chief of staff for the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, carries the brigade colors at Harrisburg International Airport, Aug. 23, 2024. The 56th SBCT is deploying to Grafenwoehr, Germany to resume the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine (JMTG-U) mission under 7th Army Training Command (7ATC). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

