Women's Equality Day Spotlight: Life as a Navy pilot

Lt. Naadia Puri, strategic engagement coordinator for Navy Closure Task Force -Red Hill and N32 airfield operations manager for Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) is featured in support of Women's Equality Day to recognize the historic achievements of women in the Department of Defense. Women's Equality Day is celebrated each year on Aug. 26. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)

