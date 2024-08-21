Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Equality Day Spotlight: Life as a Navy pilot

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Kyler Hood 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Lt. Naadia Puri, strategic engagement coordinator for Navy Closure Task Force -Red Hill and N32 airfield operations manager for Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) is featured in support of Women's Equality Day to recognize the historic achievements of women in the Department of Defense. Women's Equality Day is celebrated each year on Aug. 26. (U.S. Navy photo by Kyler Hood)

    Women's Equality Day
    helicopter pilot
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Navy pilot
    Naadia Puri

