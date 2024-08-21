Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Melvin Reid, from New York, inspects a station-to-station line in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Aug. 23, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 20:31
|Photo ID:
|8608123
|VIRIN:
|240823-N-UF592-1069
|Resolution:
|2447x1908
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors inspect equipment [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.