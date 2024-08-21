Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Vincent Martin, from Chicago, inspects a phone jack box while inspecting a station-to-station line in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Aug. 23, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 20:31 Photo ID: 8608117 VIRIN: 240823-N-UF592-1006 Resolution: 3200x2128 Size: 2.67 MB Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US Hometown: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors inspect equipment [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.