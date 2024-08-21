Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors inspect equipment [Image 1 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors inspect equipment

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Melvin Reid, from New York, inspects a station-to-station line in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Aug. 23, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 20:31
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors inspect equipment [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

