U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak hosts a Welcome Aboard Fair for newly-reported members and their families in the base's gymnasium, Aug. 23, 2024. The fair included upwards of 20 local Kodiak vendors, businesses, and resource departments for new members and their families to learn about and interact with on the island. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 20:20 Photo ID: 8608115 VIRIN: 240823-G-CY518-2028 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 570.57 KB Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN