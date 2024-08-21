USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during general quarters

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handing) Airman Xavier Singletary, from Reno, Nevada, leads Sailors in a simulated fire during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Aug. 22, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US Hometown: RENO, NEVADA, US