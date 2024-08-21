USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during general quarters

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 1st Class Ryan Gabey, left, from Lake City, Florida, instructs Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handing) Airman Xavier Singletary, from Reno, Nevada, as he leads Sailors in a simulated fire during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Aug. 22, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

Date Taken: 08.22.2024
Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US