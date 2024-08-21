Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during general quarters [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during general quarters

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 1st Class Ryan Gabey, left, from Lake City, Florida, instructs Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handing) Airman Xavier Singletary, from Reno, Nevada, as he leads Sailors in a simulated fire during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Aug. 22, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

    CVN 76
    general quarters
    damage control
    firefighting
    USS Ronald Reagan

