    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare for inspection [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare for inspection

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keith Knisely 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Sayje Melton, from Norfolk, Virginia, fakes out a phone and distance line in preparation for an inspection in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Aug. 21, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Knisely)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 20:12
    Photo ID: 8608105
    VIRIN: 240821-N-MI100-1063
    Resolution: 5011x3341
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare for inspection [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Keith Knisely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Boats
    hangar bay
    sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan

