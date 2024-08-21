USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare for inspection

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Iyonia Grant, from Nashville, Tennessee, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Melvin Reid, from New York, fake out a phone and distance line in preparation for an inspection in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Aug. 21, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Knisely)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 20:12
|Photo ID:
|8608104
|VIRIN:
|240821-N-MI100-1062
|Resolution:
|5322x3548
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
