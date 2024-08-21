Continuing Promise 2024 personnel provide veterinary assistance at join event in Colón, Panama

COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 23, 2024) – U.S. Army Pfc. Ismael Hamilton performs a wellness exam on a dog at Centro Policia de Niñez y Adolescencia in Colón, Panama during Continuing Promise 2024. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners engage in the Caribbean and Central and South America as an enduring promise to promote friendship, partnership, solidarity, and collective security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

