    Continuing Promise 2024 personnel provide veterinary assistance at join event in Colón, Panama [Image 3 of 8]

    Continuing Promise 2024 personnel provide veterinary assistance at join event in Colón, Panama

    PANAMA

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 23, 2024) – A dog lays on a table while receiving a wellness exam at a mobile animal care site at Centro Policia de Niñez y Adolescencia in Colón, Panama during Continuing Promise 2024. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners engage in the Caribbean and Central and South America as an enduring promise to promote friendship, partnership, solidarity, and collective security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 18:28
    Photo ID: 8607962
    VIRIN: 240823-N-FS061-1091
    Resolution: 4270x2847
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: PA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing Promise 2024 personnel provide veterinary assistance at join event in Colón, Panama [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

