Continuing Promise 2024 personnel provide veterinary assistance at join event in Colón, Panama

COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 23, 2024) – U.S. Army Sgt. Stephany Velasco, lower left, a veterinary assistant assigned to the 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support, and veterinarian Maj. Michael Brown, lower right, from the 451st Civil Affairs Battalion, demonstrate how to perform a wellness exam on a police working dog at Centro Policia de Niñez y Adolescencia in Colón, Panama during Continuing Promise 2024. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners engage in the Caribbean and Central and South America as an enduring promise to promote friendship, partnership, solidarity, and collective security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

