U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron, construct pallets at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Aug. 19, 2024. The 1st SOLRS is responsible for the centralized command and control, planning and execution of all wing deployment operations and the distribution of cargo and passengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 16:05 Photo ID: 8607628 VIRIN: 240819-F-QE874-1977 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.86 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st SOLRS ensures smooth operations [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Ty Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.