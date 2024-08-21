Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st SOLRS ensures smooth operations [Image 10 of 11]

    1st SOLRS ensures smooth operations

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron, construct pallets at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Aug. 19, 2024. The 1st SOLRS is responsible for the centralized command and control, planning and execution of all wing deployment operations and the distribution of cargo and passengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 16:05
    Photo ID: 8607628
    VIRIN: 240819-F-QE874-1977
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st SOLRS ensures smooth operations [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Ty Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Transportation
    AFSOC
    1 SOW
    1st SOLRS

