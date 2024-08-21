90 MSOS Participate in Day Two of ARROW

90th Missile Security Operations Squadron convoy response force members huddle for a short debrief on how day two of Air Force Global Strike Command’s second annual Advanced Recapture Recovery Operational Warfighter exercise went at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, Aug. 8, 2024. ARROW challenges CRF teams from F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Minot Air Force Base and Malmstrom Air Force Base to demonstrate their readiness and ability to effectively provide convoy protection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

