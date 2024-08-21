Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    90 MSOS Participate in Day Two of ARROW [Image 12 of 13]

    90 MSOS Participate in Day Two of ARROW

    GUERNSEY, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    90th Missile Security Operations Squadron convoy response force members huddle for a short debrief on how day two of Air Force Global Strike Command’s second annual Advanced Recapture Recovery Operational Warfighter exercise went at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, Aug. 8, 2024. ARROW challenges CRF teams from F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Minot Air Force Base and Malmstrom Air Force Base to demonstrate their readiness and ability to effectively provide convoy protection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 14:30
    Photo ID: 8607309
    VIRIN: 240808-F-HE787-1628
    Resolution: 5234x3739
    Size: 6.87 MB
    Location: GUERNSEY, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90 MSOS Participate in Day Two of ARROW [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    90 MSOS Participate in Day Two of ARROW
    90 MSOS Participate in Day Two of ARROW
    90 MSOS Participate in Day Two of ARROW
    90 MSOS Participate in Day Two of ARROW
    90 MSOS Participate in Day Two of ARROW
    90 MSOS Participate in Day Two of ARROW
    90 MSOS Participate in Day Two of ARROW
    90 MSOS Participate in Day Two of ARROW
    90 MSOS Participate in Day Two of ARROW
    90 MSOS Participate in Day Two of ARROW
    90 MSOS Participate in Day Two of ARROW
    90 MSOS Participate in Day Two of ARROW
    90 MSOS Participate in Day Two of ARROW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wyoming
    USAF
    ARROW
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    90th Missile Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download