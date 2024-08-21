A 7.62mm shell lies on the ground during Air Force Global Strike Command’s second annual Advanced Recapture Recovery Operational Warfighter exercise at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, Aug. 8, 2024. ARROW challenges CRF teams from F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Minot Air Force Base and Malmstrom Air Force Base to demonstrate their readiness and ability to effectively provide convoy protection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 14:30 Photo ID: 8607307 VIRIN: 240808-F-HE787-1599 Resolution: 3418x2441 Size: 2.05 MB Location: GUERNSEY, WYOMING, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 90 MSOS Participate in Day Two of ARROW [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.