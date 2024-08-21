90 MSOS Participate in Day Two of ARROW

A 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron convoy response force member participates in Air Force Global Strike Command’s second annual Advanced Recapture Recovery Operational Warfighter exercise at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, Aug. 8, 2024. Over three weeks, CRF teams from Minot Air Force Base, Malmstrom Air Force Base and F.E. Warren Air Force Base demonstrated their ability to protect resources in the missile fields, working closely with base agencies and local law enforcement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

