    Senior Sailor of the Quarter, NMRTC Beaufort

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Beaufort S.C.- HM1 Israel Clark was selected as the Senior Sailor of the quarter, 3rd quarter for NMRTC Beaufort.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 13:09
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
