Vigilant Guard 24 – NJ suit up

A U.S. Army Soldier with the 328th Military Police Company, New Jersey Army National Guard, has his Level C suit checked during Vigilant Guard 24 – NJ at the New Jersey Task Force 1 Training Facility at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 20, 2024. Vigilant Guard is an interagency emergency preparedness exercise which evaluates and enhances the integration of local, state, and federal responders while improving coordination for relief efforts, response and recovery management plans, and operational relationships. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

