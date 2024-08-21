Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vigilant Guard 24 – NJ suit up [Image 5 of 6]

    Vigilant Guard 24 – NJ suit up

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Stephen R. Vergilio Jr., platoon sergeant, right, assists a Soldier, both with the 328th Military Police Company, New Jersey Army National Guard, with his Level C suit during Vigilant Guard 24 – NJ at the New Jersey Task Force 1 Training Facility at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 20, 2024. Vigilant Guard is an interagency emergency preparedness exercise which evaluates and enhances the integration of local, state, and federal responders while improving coordination for relief efforts, response and recovery management plans, and operational relationships. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    This work, Vigilant Guard 24 – NJ suit up [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

