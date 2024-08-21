The 2024 Defense Health Information Technology Symposium kicked off in Dallas, Texas, Aug. 20 with Pat Flanders, chief information officer for the Defense Health Agency, touching on the Department of Defense’s efforts to modernize the health care system, enterprise intelligence and data solutions, the DHA’s Digital Front Door, and IT modernization.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 09:51 Photo ID: 8606501 VIRIN: 240821-O-VO263-8452 Resolution: 725x410 Size: 202.52 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Health Information Technology Focus of DHITS 2024, by Robbie Hammer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.