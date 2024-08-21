The 2024 Defense Health Information Technology Symposium kicked off in Dallas, Texas, Aug. 20 with Pat Flanders, chief information officer for the Defense Health Agency, touching on the Department of Defense’s efforts to modernize the health care system, enterprise intelligence and data solutions, the DHA’s Digital Front Door, and IT modernization.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 09:51
|Photo ID:
|8606501
|VIRIN:
|240821-O-VO263-8452
|Resolution:
|725x410
|Size:
|202.52 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Health Information Technology Focus of DHITS 2024, by Robbie Hammer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military Health Information Technology Focus of DHITS 2024
No keywords found.