    Military Health Information Technology Focus of DHITS 2024

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Robbie Hammer 

    Defense Health Agency

    The 2024 Defense Health Information Technology Symposium kicked off in Dallas, Texas, Aug. 20 with Pat Flanders, chief information officer for the Defense Health Agency, touching on the Department of Defense’s efforts to modernize the health care system, enterprise intelligence and data solutions, the DHA’s Digital Front Door, and IT modernization.

