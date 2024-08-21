Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Service Color Guard - 2024 Military Medicine Ball

    Joint Service Color Guard - 2024 Military Medicine Ball

    GERMANY

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany - A joint service color guard present the colors at the 2024 Military Medicine Ball held in Kaiserslautern, Germany Aug. 21. Hosted by U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud and Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez, leaders of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe, the widely attended ball was a huge success with approximately 400 U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy medical personnel from across Europe taking part. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 06:54
    Photo ID: 8606199
    VIRIN: 240821-A-YV790-9967
    Resolution: 4556x3492
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Service Color Guard - 2024 Military Medicine Ball, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download