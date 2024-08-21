Joint Service Color Guard - 2024 Military Medicine Ball

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany - A joint service color guard present the colors at the 2024 Military Medicine Ball held in Kaiserslautern, Germany Aug. 21. Hosted by U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud and Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez, leaders of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe, the widely attended ball was a huge success with approximately 400 U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy medical personnel from across Europe taking part. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

