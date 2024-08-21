Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trailblazers in the Ranks: Women Leading the Way in Naval Construction [Image 3 of 4]

    Trailblazers in the Ranks: Women Leading the Way in Naval Construction

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justinin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Equipment Operator 1st Class Edith Juarez poses for a photo in celebration of Women’s Equality Day onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Aug. 22, 2024. Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) 22 exercises command and control of Naval Construction Force (NCF) assigned unites and to oversee the operational employment and logistics support of the EUCOM, AFRICOM, and CENTCOM areas of operations.

    Leadership
    Women in the Military
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Women
    Naval Construction
    22NCR

