Lt. Leigh Ann Mehs' poses for a photo in celebration of Women’s Equality Day onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Aug. 22, 2024. Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) 22 exercises command and control of Naval Construction Force (NCF) assigned unites and to oversee the operational employment and logistics support of the EUCOM, AFRICOM, and CENTCOM areas of operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 03:55 Photo ID: 8606001 VIRIN: 240822-N-XT273-1003 Resolution: 2296x4080 Size: 1.67 MB Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Trailblazers in the Ranks: Women Leading the Way in Naval Construction [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Justinin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.