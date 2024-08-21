Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership Mission Commander visits Pacific Angel 24-3 sites [Image 5 of 6]

    Pacific Partnership Mission Commander visits Pacific Angel 24-3 sites

    QUANG NGAI, VIETNAM

    08.22.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander presents a coin to the principal of Tinh Khe Elementary School during a visit to school renovations in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 22, 2024. This iteration of Pacific Angel is the first joint mission with Pacific Partnership. Pacific Partnership and Pacific Angel works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 02:15
    Location: QUANG NGAI, VN
    PACAF
    Pacific Partnership
    Pacific Angel
    INDOPACOM

