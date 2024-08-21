Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership Mission Commander visits Pacific Angel 24-3 sites [Image 4 of 6]

    Pacific Partnership Mission Commander visits Pacific Angel 24-3 sites

    QUANG NGAI, VIETNAM

    08.22.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander speaks with Pacific Angel 2024-3 members during a visit to the Tinh Khe Elementary school renovations in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 22, 2024. Pacific Angel and Pacific Partnership missions consist of several concurrent civil-military assistance activities including medical programs, various subject-matter expert exchanges, dental programs, optometry, and civic and engineering assistance programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)

    This work, Pacific Partnership Mission Commander visits Pacific Angel 24-3 sites [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Pacific Partnership
    Pacific Angel
    INDOPACOM

