Pacific Partnership Mission Commander visits Pacific Angel 24-3 sites

U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander speaks with Pacific Angel 2024-3 members during a tour of the Tinh Khe Elementary school renovations in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 22, 2024. Pacific Angel and Pacific Partnership missions consist of several concurrent civil-military assistance activities including medical programs, various subject-matter expert exchanges, dental programs, optometry, and civic and engineering assistance programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)

