Pacific Partnership Mission Commander visits Pacific Angel 24-3 sites

U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander speaks with Pacific Angel 2024-3 members during a tour of the Tinh Khe Elementary school renovations in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 22, 2024. Pacific Angel and Pacific Partnership missions consist of several concurrent civil-military assistance activities including medical programs, various subject-matter expert exchanges, dental programs, optometry, and civic and engineering assistance programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)
|08.22.2024
|08.23.2024 02:15
|8605957
|240822-F-SS550-1047
|6048x4024
|7.29 MB
|QUANG NGAI, VN
|2
|0
