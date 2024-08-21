Pacific Partnership Mission Commander visits Pacific Angel 24-3 sites

U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander (left), U.S. Air Force Maj. Bradley Emmett, Pacific Angel 2024-3 (PA 24-3) mission commander (middle) tour the renovations taking place at Tinh Khe Elementary school during PA 24-3 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 22, 2024. Pacific Partnership and Pacific Angel work collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)

