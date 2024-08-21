Pacific Angel 24-3 Airmen renovate school and clinic in Vietnam

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristan Keeling, 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force Squadron Water and Fuels Systems Maintenance journeyman, installs new plumbing gear into the Tinh Khe Elementary school during Pacific Angel 24-3 at Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 22, 2024. The objective for Pacific Angel 24 is to build humanitarian response and disaster relief capacity in the Pacific by facilitating cooperation between U.S. and host nation militaries, the U.S. Agency for International Development, host nation civilian medical and engineering professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)

