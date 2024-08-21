U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Micheal Hernandez, 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force Squadron Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance apprentice, attaches a frame at Tinh Khe Elementary School during Pacific Angel 24-3 at Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 22, 2024. Pacific Angel missions consist of several concurrent civil-military assistance activities including medical programs, various subject-matter expert exchanges, dental programs, optometry, and civic and engineering assistance programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 02:01
|Photo ID:
|8605931
|VIRIN:
|240822-F-SS550-1057
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.26 MB
|Location:
|QUANG NGAI, VN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Angel 24-3 Airmen renovate school and clinic in Vietnam [Image 7 of 7], by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.