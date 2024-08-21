Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Angel 24-3 Airmen renovate school and clinic in Vietnam [Image 5 of 7]

    Pacific Angel 24-3 Airmen renovate school and clinic in Vietnam

    QUANG NGAI, VIETNAM

    08.22.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeffery Stewart (Left) and Airman 1st Class Caleb Hueman (Right), 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force Squadron Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance journeyman and 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force Squadron Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance apprentice, attach frames to the walls of the Tinh Khe Elementary School during Pacific Angel 24-3 at Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 22, 2024. Pacific Angel missions consist of several concurrent civil-military assistance activities including medical programs, various subject-matter expert exchanges, dental programs, optometry, and civic and engineering assistance programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 02:01
    Photo ID: 8605930
    VIRIN: 240822-F-SS550-1053
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: QUANG NGAI, VN
    This work, Pacific Angel 24-3 Airmen renovate school and clinic in Vietnam [Image 7 of 7], by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Pacific Angel
    HADR
    Partners
    ECEG

