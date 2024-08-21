Pacific Angel 24-3 Airmen renovate school and clinic in Vietnam

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeffery Stewart (Left) and Airman 1st Class Caleb Hueman (Right), 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force Squadron Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance journeyman and 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force Squadron Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance apprentice, attach frames to the walls of the Tinh Khe Elementary School during Pacific Angel 24-3 at Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 22, 2024. Pacific Angel missions consist of several concurrent civil-military assistance activities including medical programs, various subject-matter expert exchanges, dental programs, optometry, and civic and engineering assistance programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)

